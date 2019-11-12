Brad Veach, 45, of Frederick County, has been named the new director of the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival.
"We're very fortunate to have a local person like Brad to take over responsibilities for day-to-day management of the festival," Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival President Barry Carper said on Tuesday. "He clicked on all the right spots for us."
Veach succeeds John Rosenberger, 70, who has retired as the festival's director after 20 years of service but will stay on with the organization in a part-time capacity.
Veach graduated from James Wood High School and went on to earn a bachelor of science degree with a concentration in sports management from James Madison University in 2000. He earned additional certifications from the University of Virginia, Virginia Tech and North Carolina State before returning to Winchester to work with the city's Parks and Recreation Department. He was promoted in 2005 to director of the department, a position he held for eight years.
In 2013, Veach launched his own company, Mobile Marketing and Entertainment Solutions Inc., to develop apps and websites for businesses and nonprofits. He also has served in recent years as a legislative aide to Del. Chris Collins, R-Frederick County, and a project specialist with the Frederick County Economic Development Authority.
The 93rd Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival will be held April 24 through May 3 in and around Winchester..
For more on this story, see Wednesday's edition of The Winchester Star.
