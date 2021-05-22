WINCHESTER — Jaiden Myers, 18, of Winchester, was shot and killed Friday night in an apartment in the 2500 block of Wilson Boulevard, according to Winchester police.
Another victim, a juvenile male, also was shot. He was taken to Winchester Medical Center, where he is listed in serious condition, Deputy Chief Amanda R. Behan said this morning.
Myers, who was visiting the apartment, was friends with the other shooting victim, Behan said. The incident occurred at approximately 8 p.m.
Winchester Public Schools Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum confirmed that Myers was a student in the school division.
Demetrius Dominique Brown, 18, who has ties to the Winchester-Frederick County area, has been charged with murder and is being sought by police. His last known address is Cowan Boulevard in Fredericksburg. He also has ties to Fairfax County.
Anyone with information on this investigation or the whereabouts of Brown is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency, the Winchester Police Department at 540-662-4131, or anonymously using the P3 tip app or by calling 540-665-TIPS.
Behan expressed appreciation to the Virginia State Police and Frederick County Sheriff's Office for responding to the scene last night and assisting city police.
