WINCHESTER — A Minnesota-based company has purchased the long-dormant Sunshine's Pride Dairy cheese-processing plant at 801 N. Kent St. and pledged to create more than 100 new jobs at the site.
TFC Poultry LLC, a family owned and operated business established in 2008, plans to open a turkey deboning facility in Winchester's North End during the third quarter of next year, company CEO Darrin Froemming said on Thursday morning.
TFC's Winchester plant will specialize in deboning turkey thigh meat sourced from East Coast farms to sell to other food manufacturers. Froemming said wages have not yet been determined, but the company's other processing plant in Ashby, Minnesota, starts employees at $17 an hour.
Sunshine's Pride Dairy closed its cheese-production plant on North Kent Street 10 years ago, in December 2011, and consolidated company operations at the New York headquarters of its parent company, Quesos La Ricura Ltd. At its peak, the Winchester facility employed about 120 people.
For more on this breaking news story, see Friday's edition of The Winchester Star.
