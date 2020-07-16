BERRYVILLE — Crews are repairing a water main break in Berryville today.
Areas affected are West Fairfax Street from North Buckmarsh Street to Page Street, North Church Street from West Fairfax Street to Rockcroft Drive, and Rockcroft as well as Ridge Road and Circle Drive.
Crews expect to have the break repaired by 5:30 p.m. Until then, customers in the affected areas sometimes may be without water or have reduced water pressures.
After service is restored, if air in home water pipes or cloudy water is noticed, town officials advise running cold-water faucets until the air goes away and/or the water clears.
