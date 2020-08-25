Daniel "Dan" C. Hoffman of Gainesville, Florida, was appointed Winchester's new city manager by City Council tonight.
There were 93 applicants for the position.
Since July 2017, Hoffman has been the assistant city manager for Gainesville, which has a population of about 145,000. He directly oversees more than 550 of the city's 2,200 employees across five departments.
"We're excited to welcome Dan to the City," stated Mayor and Council President John David Smith Jr. "Dan stood out during the selection process because of his innovative, creative and forward-thinking mindset. In his professional career, he has proven to be a loyal, hard-working, and collaborative leader with the talent for bringing people together. We look forward to working with him to continue moving our community forward."
From 2012-17, Hoffman was chief innovation officer for Montgomery County, Maryland.
He holds a bachelor's degree from The George Washington University and a master's degree from Johns Hopkins University.
"My family and I could not be more excited to start the next chapter of our lives in Winchester," Hoffman stated. "We look forward to being part of the community and of service to our neighbors."
Hoffman starts his job with Winchester on Sept. 26. His starting salary will be $175,000.
He succeeds Eden Freeman, who resigned as city manager to become deputy city manager of Greenville, South Carolina, in March.
