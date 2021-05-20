Bridge work

Lee Robertson of Winchester applies stain to a wooden portion of the new Museum of the Shenandoah Valley Trails bridge that will lead from an entrance on Amherst Street to the new wetlands floating boardwalk portion of the trails Wednesday. The floating wetlands boardwalk opened last Saturday and the new bridge should open in a week or two.
