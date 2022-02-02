BRIDGEWATER — "Music will be our response to come together as one."
Those were the words of Ryan Keebaugh, choral director at Bridgewater College, before a group of over 100 members of the campus community sang the school's alma mater, "Bridgewater Fair," on Wednesday morning in the Concert Hall at the school's Carter Center.
The event came the morning after the shooting at the college Tuesday, when a gunman killed campus police officer John Painter and safety officer J.J. Jefferson.
The suspect, Alexander Wyatt Campbell, 27, was captured after a manhunt and has been charged with aggravated murder of more than one person within a three-year period; aggravated murder of a law enforcement officer; first degree murder; aggravated murder of more than one person in the same act; and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
"This will be our response," Keebaugh said. "Our response to tragedy, our response to loss, the effects it has on all of us, not just within this institution but out across the United States and all over the world."
BC student and choir member Rheannon Fultz said she was glad "so many different types of people of all ages were able to come and join us."
“We take care of our people,” said Rhiannon Bloom, student at Bridgewater College. @DNRnews pic.twitter.com/dxv4HhVeaQ— Kellen Stepler (@KellenStepler) February 2, 2022
"I'm really glad that we were all able to come together today and use music as a way to connect," she said.
Her friend, BC student Rhiannon Bloom, said she noticed how intertwined the campus and the community are when she entered the school as a transfer student.
"It's not just Bridgewater College, it's not just the businesses, it's the whole town comes together, and it's really nice to see how we work together during times like this," she said. "We take care of our people."
For BC student Kiersten Fultz, BC is about community, and "everyone just working together to make this campus as safe and as comfortable as possible."
Christine Carrillo, chair of the music department at BC, noted the "overwhelming turnout" of the event Wednesday morning and the community atmosphere of the college.
"I feel like that close-knit community has really come together and allowed us to feel like we have a group of people that are going through similar emotions," Carrillo said.
The Bridgewater College community sings their alma mater, Bridgewater Fair, Wednesday morning. “Music will be our response to come together as one.” @DNRnews pic.twitter.com/UjPZGLuQba— Kellen Stepler (@KellenStepler) February 2, 2022
BC president David Bushman equated the college alma mater to a tradition — something significant to both students and alumni.
"It's not just singing the college song," he said. "This is something every current student knows, something they take with them. It is a way of showing solidarity and support for each other in a very meaningful way."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.