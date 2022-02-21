Brightening the bins

Latest AP News
- Trump's social media app launches year after Twitter ban
- EXPLAINER: How fake electors tried to throw result to Trump
- China sanctions Raytheon, Lockheed over Taiwan deal
- US, Egypt launch group to prepare for COP27 climate summit
- Biden-Putin meeting discussed as Ukraine war fears loom
- Russia extends troop drills; Ukraine appeals for cease-fire
- Being the 1st: What it's like to make Supreme Court history
- Harris acknowledges `real possibility of war' in Europe
- Last Afghan refugees leave NJ base after chaotic evacuation
- EU chief: Russia could be cut off from markets, tech goods
Local News
- Art lessons: WPS board member hopes her art will inspire
- New hangar construction taking off at Winchester Regional Airport
- Rules for rural lodging in Clarke County adopted
- Community prayer group hoping to help heal communities
- Frederick County Planning Commission reviews CIP
- Admiral Byrd Middle School 'A' honor roll for 2021-22 marking period 2
- NW Works Chimers: The sweet sound of dreams coming true
- 2 For 2 Foundation holding announcement event Tuesday
- You can't keep a good song down: Winchester musician's recording from 1975 finds new life in Hollywood
- Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley releases 2022 grant application information
AP National Sports
- Medina Spirit stripped of Kentucky Derby victory
- Medina Spirit stripped of 2021 Kentucky Derby title for positive drug test; Mandaloun declared race winner
- MLB lockout talks resume in Florida; players, owners on hand
- South Carolina tops women's AP Top 25; Mulkey, LSU in top 10
- POLL ALERT: South Carolina unanimous No. 1 in women's AP Top 25; Mulkey moves LSU into top 10 for first time since 2009
Death Notices
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services
contributed
- Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.