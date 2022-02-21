Brightening the bins

Larry Sullivan, 80, of Winchester and his wife, Linda Sullivan, 85, found the city-issued trash bins a bit on the drab side so they decided to brighten them up with a bit of paint. Sullivan said he would like to see a contest for city residents who wish to brighten their trash bins.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

