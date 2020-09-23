Brothers at play

Brothers Landon (left), 4, and Elliott Butcher, 2, of Stephens City, spend their recess time from home preschooling Tuesday in the outdoor fitness equipment area off Warrior Drive in Sherando Park, where Landon worked on his balance and Elliott worked on his descending abilities.
