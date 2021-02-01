Bundled up

DON’T LOG-IN YET! Read this Sign-Up Information first
Snow showers early will become steadier snow for the afternoon. High 31F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..
Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: February 1, 2021 @ 5:06 am
With temperatures in the 20s and a stiff wind blowing, Winchester resident and visual artist Kayla Sue Wilhite is bundled in a scarf she bought downtown at the Quirky Closet as she visits clients and runs errands in downtown Winchester on Friday.
