Author, international speaker and plane crash survivor Dave Sanderson will be the featured speaker at the Valley Health Business at the Bloom luncheon during the 94th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival. Sanderson, a James Wood High School graduate, was aboard US Airways Flight 1549 on Jan. 15, 2009, when it crashed into the Hudson River, often referred to as "The Miracle on the Hudson." Sanderson was in Winchester on Wednesday to launch his new book, "God Gives You the Lesson When You Are Ready," during an event at InnoVault on the Loudoun Street Mall. Business at the Bloom will be held April 28 at the Frederick County Fairgrounds. Tickets go on sale Dec. 1 and can be purchased at festival headquarters at 135 N. Cameron St., by calling 540-662-3863 or online at www.thebloom.com.