• Elizabeth Rishel, a local Edward Jones financial advisor, will host a ladies' club at 9 a.m. every second and fourth Tuesday of the month at the Sierra Learnership Collaborative, 161-106 Prosperity Drive, Winchester. This breakfast club is an informal gathering where Edward Jones advisors provide an update on the stock market and the economy in a relaxed environment.
• Justin Bogaty, winemaker for Bogaty Family Wine Group in Winchester, received his 56th wine rating of 85 points or higher. The latest accolade was awarded to the James Charles 2020 Sauvignon Blanc Virginia, which earned an impressive 86 points.
• Shenandoah Community Health welcomes Rosa Rivera, family nurse practitioner, to its team. She is joining the clinical staff of SCH Primary Care, 1330 Amherst St., Winchester. She received her master's of science in nursing from Shenandoah University and is board certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners. For more information, visit www.shencommhealth.com or call 540-722-2369 to schedule an appointment.
