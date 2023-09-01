Crown Cork & Seal
Crown Cork & Seal will hold its annual Stewart Ellis picnic from noon to 3 p.m. on Sept. 9 in the Exchange Pavilion at Jim Barnett Park in Winchester. Those attending are asked to bring a covered dish. The meat and utensils will be furnished. Information: Linda Pennington at 540-327-9670.
Smith earns CMC designation
The Town of Middletown has announced that Clerk Christina Smith has earned the designation of Certified Municipal Clerk, which is awarded by the International Institute of Municipal Clerks Inc.
IIMC grants the CMC designation only to municipal clerks who complete demanding education requirements and have a record of significant contributions to their local government, community and state.
Extension seminar
The Shenandoah County Extension office will hold an educational meeting on managing grasslands from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 15 at the state Arboretum at Blandy Farm in Boyce.
Speakers and their topics will be Jeremy Engh with Lakota Ranch, who will talk about 365-day grazing; Dr. Jennifer Riley with the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center on grassland management to enhance all wildlife; Extension Agent Tim Mize on native plants and the Grassland Bird Initiative; Extension Agent Bobby Clark on sound grazing management and sustainable landscapes and Tim Mize will moderate a discussion on grassland management.
Registration is $20, payable at the door. Information: 540-459-6140 or visit https://tinyurl.com/y759h8ee.
Shenandoah Valley Technology Council
Leigh Evans has been selected to serve as executive director of the Harrisonburg-based Shenandoah Valley Technology Council, a nonprofit organization serving users and creators of technology throughout the Shenandoah Valley, from Winchester to Lexington. Evans is a Virginia native with a law degree with a concentration in business associations and soft intellectual property from George Mason University. She begins her new role with SVTC in October. A meet-and-greet event is set for Oct. 18. For more information, visit www.svtc-va.org.
FASTSIGNS
Jim Cross and Josh Anderson, outside sales professionals at FASTSIGNS of Winchester, were recently recognized at the 13th Annual 2023 FASTSIGNS Outside Sales Summit in Indianapolis. Cross received the Silver Sales Award for outstanding achievement as outside sales professionals who generated record sales from July 2022-June 2023. With over 765 independently owned and operated FASTSIGNS centers in eight countries, 67 sales personnel received this award. Anderson was among the 96 sales personnel who received the Bronze Sales Award.
Tidal Wave Auto Spa
Tidal Wave Auto Spa will host its 15th annual Charity Day on Sept. 15. Fifty percent of proceeds from the Tidal Wave Auto Spa at 120 Front Royal Pike, Winchester, will be donated to Literacy Volunteers Winchester Area, which strives to strengthen the community through literacy, education and advocacy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.