DCCU
DuPont Community Credit Union has announced the addition of Mary Hudson as mortgage origination manager. She is a native of Rockbridge County and has over 30 years of experience in the banking/mortgage industry.
Hoagies 4 Heroes Veterans Subs will sponsor Hoagies 4 Heroes to help raise and train service dogs for disabled veterans and first responders from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at 621 W. Jubal Early Drive, Winchester.
Toray Plastics
Toray Plastics has announced the following appointments:
Christopher Roy has been appointed CEO and will continue as president and COO. Roy has been with Toray Plastics (America) for more than 25 years. He replaces Ken Kurokawa, who has been on assignment at Toray in Rhode Island since 2018 and is returning to Japan for a new position as senior director and general manager of the Shiga Plant. Roy has been president and COO of Toray Plastics (America) Inc. since 2022. He has managed the company’s three operating divisions—Torayfan and Lumirror® films and PEF foams. He also oversaw Toray’s finance, human resources, environmental health and safety, IS, purchasing, engineering and maintenance, R&D and marketing support functions. Before that appointment, he was executive vice president of the Torayfan and Lumirror divisions. He has also been the Torayfan Division’s senior vice president, general manager and senior director of sales and marketing. He launched his career at Toray in 1998 as a director of sales.
Christopher Voght has been promoted to vice president and general manager of the Torayfan® Division. Voght most recently served as General Manager of that division. He joined Toray in 1999 as a process engineer and has held several positions with increasing responsibilities in the division, including an assignment at Toray Films Europe in Saint-Maurice-de-Beynost, France, where he supported the startup of its OPP business. Voght was promoted to General Manager of the division in 2020.
