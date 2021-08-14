• Ron Price Jr. was the top producer for Fairfax Mortgage Investments' Winchester Branch office for the month of July.
• The Shenandoah Community Capital Fund (SCCF), formerly Staunton Creative Community Fund, announced that the organization is accepting applications for the third cohort of Startup Shenandoah Valley (S2V), the region’s hybrid online/in-person incubator program for scalable businesses.
Companies selected for S2V will have access to resources, mentors, and investors in and beyond the region and will receive eight weeks of coaching, beginning Oct. 11. They will also be paired with a mentor and supported in all aspects of running a successful scalable business, including raising capital, recruiting and retaining top talent, marketing, and navigating legal issues, among others. Most importantly, participants will become part of an invaluable alumni network of the Valley’s best companies and a growing entrepreneurial ecosystem.
Entrepreneurs and companies interested in S2V should begin the application process at sccfva.org. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis until the Aug. 27 deadline.
