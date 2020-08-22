FRONT ROYAL — Author Charles Lickson decided to bypass traditional publishers and book agents and wound up starting his own publishing company, LALO Publishing Inc.
Based out of Front Royal, Lickson said the publishing company began when he was working on his fact-based fiction book, “A Warrior of Many Faces,” which “details one man’s experience in covert operation in Cuba for the U.S. government. The book covers a little known and secret attempt by the U.S. to help Fidel Castro during the Cuban revolution.”
The subject was “anxious to see the written word and have the book come out in his lifetime,” so Lickson decided to publish it himself to make that possible.
The publishing firm, which Lickson started with his wife Bryane, is now mainly focused on mediation, negotiation and conflict resolution.
The firm pushed “A Warrior of Many Faces” in the onset of the venture, but now has switched focus and republished Lickson’s mediation book “Ironing It Out: Seven Simple Steps to Resolving Conflict.”
“We decided this was really going to be the core of the new firm and that LALO Publishing Inc. was going to focus on mediation and negotiation topics,” Lickson said. “We’ll take on other titles when we can do good service in that field. Because of my background in the field, we feel good about marketing in that field.”
The Licksons have been involved with alternative dispute resolution for over a quarter of a century. Charles Lickson is a former practicing attorney who later became a mediator.
Lickson said the firm is working on other books on the topics of negotiation and conflict resolution, including one that could be published within the next month.
Originally published in 1996, the “Ironing It Out” title sold over 1,000 copies, Lickson said, giving the firm plenty to build on with the republishing of the book.
When it was originally published, Lickson said “Ironing It Out” would sell in the retail book market “when it was pushed.” He did much of that leg work himself, working to get the book into the retail market and doing signings when he could to push the title.
“It’s our desire to get on the front list of independent book stores and sell directly through Amazon,” he said.
The firm boasts three authors — Lickson and his wife, who has written several articles and the book, “Dignified Departure” on living wills in 1994, along with Megan Amselle, a medical technologist certified by The American Society for Clinical Pathology and a registered microbiologist by The National Registry of Certified Microbiologists who focuses on women’s self-defense topics as well as emergency medical preparedness.
Other staff includes Jennifer Nicholson, director, who comes with a business background; Carol Cable, an experienced and professional artist and book designer and manager of arts and design for LPI; and Jorge Amselle, a multi-published author with a background in public relations and marketing, as vice president of marketing and communications.
Three titles are available through the firm’s website at www.lalopublishing.com — “A Warrior of Many Faces,” “Ironing It Out: Seven Simple Steps to Resolving Conflict” and a pocket guide edition of the “Ironing It Out” book.
“It took a little bit of gumption on our part to start this company on our own titles,” Lickson said. “So, we’ve hit the ground running with several works that are out and also some works in progress.”
The firm’s name came from an art-selling venture the Licksons started, called Let Art Live On.
Lickson said the firm is accepting book ideas from interested authors through a questionnaire on the company’s website.
LALO Publishing also will have a training division called Conflict Management Consortium that focuses on mediation skills that will be able to be used by other public and private corporations and agencies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.