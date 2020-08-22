Rappahannock Electric Cooperative member-owners reelected three members to serve on REC’s Board of Directors during its virtual annual meeting this week.
According to REC officials, this year’s election saw record-setting participation among member-owners, with more than 20,000 people returning their proxy designation card or participating in the virtual meeting on Wednesday.
In Region IV, which covers Culpeper and Orange counties, Sanford Reaves Jr. was reelected with 14,087 votes to challenger Seth Heald’s 5,921 votes. In Region V, which covers Spotsylvania County, Randy Thomas was reelected after running unopposed. In Region IX, which covers Essex, King and Queen and King William counties, Eugene Campbell Jr. was reelected after running unopposed.
Also at the annual meeting, new President and CEO John D. Hewa was introduced as an industry man with knowledge by REC Chairman of the Board Christopher Shipe.
“Last year I emphasized to you how the outstanding service culture of your cooperative started at the top,” Shipe said. “Tonight I want to assure you that even as our top leader has retired, as our new President and CEO John Hewa takes the helm I am confident that the culture of caring and integrity and respect at REC will not change.”
Hewa provided updates on health and safety for employees and member-owners, working with member-owners on payment options, $13 million of Capital Credits to be returned to member-owners, and an acknowledgment of service of employees.
“I want you to know that your co-op is well positioned,” Hewa said. “Our team members have acted quickly and wisely. Our employees have been very flexible with the changing times.”
Hewa said REC will focus on improving technology and finding new solutions to ensure the cooperative continues to meet increasing expectations.
He also noted REC’s continuing commitment to smart energy solutions, including distributed energy and electric vehicles. He highlighted the Cooperative Sunshare program, which allows member-owners to purchase blocks of solar power without having to install equipment at their homes. He also previewed a planned special rate for charging electric vehicles at home that REC plans to roll out in 2021.
“Many of you have asked: ‘What can REC do to further broadband?’” Hewa said. “While broadband brings about great opportunity, it’s also a very expensive undertaking and REC must proceed very carefully.”
Hewa said that last year REC began an 800-mile fiber project that ultimately will connect more than 100 sites across the cooperative’s regions.
REC also recently indicated its intent to participate in the Federal Communication Commission’s upcoming Rural Digital Opportunity Fund auction in October, when the FCC awards funds to expand broadband service.
The meeting ended with member-owners participating in a question-and-answer session with REC officials.
REC provides electric service to over 170,000 connections in parts of 22 Virginia counties. With its general office in Fredericksburg, the Cooperative operates and maintains more than 17,000 miles of power lines through its service area, which ranges from the Blue Ridge Mountains to the tidal waters of the Chesapeake Bay.
