Amazon has invested more than $34 billion in Virginia since 2010, according to findings from its 2021 U.S. Economic Impact Report.
In the last 10 years, the e-commerce giant has created 27,000 jobs in Virginia in operations, logistics, corporate and technology functions, the report showed. The company estimate that its investments in Virginia led to the contribution of more than $27 billion to the state’s economy over the last decade.
Amazon's Clear Brook fulfillment center in Frederick County currently employs 1,300 full- and part-time employees, according to Emily Hawkins, who works in external communications and operations for the company. The Clear Brook site currently more than 100 job openings. When the fulfillment center opened, the plan was to hire 700 employees, but that number has continued to grow, Hawkins said.
Amazon’s report said there have been 96,000-plus indirect jobs supported in the last 10 years on top of the company’s direct hires in Virginia based on input-output methodology developed by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. Additionally, 42,000-plus small and medium business sellers and independent authors have grown their business with Amazon in the last decade in Virginia.
"Amazon's investments are making Virginia a better place to live and work, and we can see that in this report," Gov. Ralph Northam said. "Virginia's focus on building a world-class tech workforce is contributing to our booming economy and national recognition as the best place to do business two years in a row. Global companies like Amazon are attracted to our positive business climate and well-educated workers. We appreciate Amazon's commitment to the Commonwealth and look forward to this partnership going forward.”
Amazon’s main investments in Virginia have included an Arlington-based headquarters, eight fulfillment and sortation centers, eight delivery stations, three Prime Now fulfillment centers, 15 Whole Foods Market locations with one Amazon Fresh fulfillment center and 14 solar farms.
“The promise of delivering for our customers, the creation of good jobs, and the generation of economic opportunity has always been at the forefront of our investing strategy,” said Holly Sullivan, vice president of Economic Development at Amazon. “We are proud to be the number one investor and fastest job creator in America and we know that our size and scale bring broader responsibility – our investments can not only help revitalize cities and neighborhoods but also provide a career opportunity for those in need.”
In addition to investing in its physical operations and fulfillment network, cloud infrastructure, and retail locations, Amazon said it has also invested “significantly” in its employees, paying more than $160 billion in compensation to its U.S. workforce since 2010.
The company said it has been “leading the fight” for a $15 minimum wage and offers all hourly employees a starting wage of at least $15/hour.
“All our jobs come with a starting wage of at least $15 an hour and comprehensive benefits like healthcare, 401(k) contributions, up to 20 weeks of paid parental leave and company-funded skills training opportunities,” Sullivan said. “We’ve seen the positive ripple effects of our investments and we’re committed to continue investing in the U.S., our employees, and their communities.”
Those interested in working at Amazon can visit amazon.jobs for more information.
