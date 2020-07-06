WINCHESTER — Preparedness in the workplace is often viewed as an essential part of productivity and effectiveness. But when a chunk of the workforce turned to remote work during COVID-19, some were left searching for answers on how to make it work.
Workplaceless, a Winchester-based remote work certification program, wanted to help the situation and set out to conduct surveys on what learning and development practitioners were looking for as remote work started to pick up.
Last week, they released their findings, which was headlined by 72% of senior leader respondents saying they believed that unpreparedness to work remotely negatively affects business outcomes. Additionally, 67% said they believe it adversely affects company profit.
“We were really interested in finding out how prepared individual contributors and managers felt when working remotely,” Tammy Bjelland, CEO and founder of Workplaceless, said. “What we wanted to understand was what preparedness was and how that feels as well as some of the ways that individuals are preparing themselves and ways that their organizations are helping them become more prepared as remote workers.”
Bjelland and her staff did a series of random surveys with learning and development leaders that led to 764 respondents in 35 countries. They also interviewed 30 leaders.
The study showed that 25% of respondents are doing 100% of their work from home, with 23% doing between 50-74% of work remotely. The report also said 80% of respondents reported their remote work is a result of COVID-19 and that 55% believe employees at their company will likely work remotely for a longer term while 97% of learning and development interviewees said they see more remote work in the future.
Through the study, Bjelland said her team identified both formal and informal learning and training experiences, which could include online learning, live virtual workshops and self-paced learning.
She said the study showed that managers or team leaders who received a higher degree of training to work in a virtual environment reported a higher sense of remote work preparedness within their own roles. She said companies that specifically supported remote leaders with more training also saw elevated scores in "Communicating," "Collaborating," "Managing performance," and "Maintaining productivity.”
"The fact that management training has a ripple effect throughout an organization was particularly exciting to see reflected by the data, as it reinforced what I was hearing anecdotally from remote L&D (learning and development) leaders,” Bjelland said. "We see this information having a real impact on how teams begin to roll out programs to support transitions to more sustainable distributed operating models.”
The report also noted that in companies with less than 100 people individual professional development typically is supported through stipends or encouraging employees to do it on their own while larger companies tend to have more resources available for trainings.
With that, 68% of managers surveyed said they received “some” or “a lot” of remote-specific training while 60% of employees surveyed and 77% of those interviewed reported their companies provided resources or trainings specific to remote work.
Of those in the survey, 30% indicated their company offered onboarding training, 45% offered on-demand skills training, 53% offered virtual workshops, 15% offered in-person workshops and 10% offered learning and development stipends or reimbursements related to remote work.
The study also showed that 46% of respondents have spent one to four hours per month of their own time learning about remote work skills beyond what’s offered by their employers.
Overall, 78% of those surveyed said they felt prepared to take on remote work while 70% said they felt their leaders were prepared and 65% said they felt their co-workers were prepared.
Data in the report showed that as the level of training increased, so did the feeling of preparedness.
Among the top challenges reported in the survey were distractions (55%), overworking (50%), difficulty collaborating (46%), isolation (46%) and difficulty communicating (44%).
In addition to providing the study, Workplaceless also offers five self-paced courses as well as several workshops focused on remote work training.
“When we talk about preparing remote workers and managers, we provide training that is blended with both self-paced and live virtual workshops,” Bjelland said. “This helps individuals have the content and knowledge they need to understand skills associated with working remotely and also have the reinforcement of others.”
Bjelland started the company in 2017 with a background in e-learning, instructional design and educational technology.
“As a remote worker since 2011, I realized there were very few resources for remote workers when it comes to professional development,” she said. “I was struggling as an individual and a manager in trying to grow those capabilities, so using my background I created my own program and then expanded that program.”
For more information on Workplaceless visit www.workplaceless.com.
