WINCHESTER — Locally-based Trex Company Inc. reported that its second quarter 2021 consolidated net sales were 41% ahead of its 2020 second quarter.
Consolidated net sales for Trex’s 2021 second quarter were $312 million. Trex Residential net sales increased 43% to $299 million, with Trex Commercial contributing $13 million. The increase also reflects a price increase that was effective Jan. 1, to address inflationary pressures.
The surge was “driven by sustained broad-based demand across all Trex Residential product lines and market share gains from wood,” Trex President and CEO Bryan Fairbanks said.
The completion of a $200 million capacity expansion program in May enabled Trex Residential to convert significant customer demand into a 43% increase in sales, Fairbanks said.
Fairbanks also said he was pleased with the success of the company’s tiered product strategy, “which supports consumer decision-making by providing a range of product aesthetics, features and price points that have broad appeal and distinct competitive advantages over wood.”
Fairbanks said Trex will now focus on cost reduction projects and continuous improvement opportunities. These efforts will be focused on automation, modernization, energy efficiency and raw material processing, he said.
“As expected, higher raw material costs and logistic expenses pressured second quarter gross margin,” Fairbanks explained. “Together with the start-up expenses related to our capacity expansion program, these additional costs reduced gross margin by approximately 400 basis points compared to second quarter 2020. This negative impact was partially offset by robust sales growth in the Residential segment, which resulted in EBITDA growth of 36%. The previously announced price increase that was effective Aug. 1, along with the continued benefits of greater-than-projected productivity experienced in our new Virginia facility, will serve to manage a portion of the inflationary pressures that we have experienced in the first half of this year.”
Trex’s report showed its consolidated gross margin for the 2021 second quarter was 38.0%, after absorbing an approximately 400 basis point impact related to start-up costs and inflationary pressures on key raw materials and transportation, versus 41.9% in the 2020 second quarter.
Gross margin was also impacted by labor constraints and increased depreciation related to the company’s capital expansion program at Trex Residential. Gross margin for Trex Residential and Trex Commercial were 38.7% and 21.6%, respectively, compared to 42.5% and 30.7%, respectively, in the 2020 quarter.
Selling, general and administrative expenses were $36 million, or 11.5% of net sales, compared to $29 million, or 13.2% of net sales, in the 2020 second quarter and included a $4.6 million increase in personnel related expenses and a $1.5 million increase in branding and advertising spend and travel and entertainment expenses, as COVID-related impacts eased.
Net income for the 2021 second quarter was $61 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, representing increases of 30% and 29%, respectively, from net income of $47 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, reported for the prior year second quarter. EBITDA increased 36% to $92 million and EBITDA margin was 29.4%.
Trex’s net sales year-to-date were listed at $557 million, 32% ahead of the $421 million reported in the prior year. Trex Residential net sales increased 34% to $532 million, with Trex Commercial contributing an additional $25 million. Year-to-date consolidated gross margin was 38.4%, representing gross margins of 39.3% and 19.4% for Trex Residential and Trex Commercial, respectively. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $67 million, or 12.1% of net sales, compared to $64 million, or 15.1% of net sales.
The company’s net income year-to-date was $110 million, or $0.95 per diluted share compared to $90 million, or $0.77 per diluted share. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased 29% to $163 million and the EBITDA margin was 29.2%.
Trex, the world’s largest manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing, announced in July the purchase of 8 acres in Winchester for its new 64,000-square-foot global headquarters.
The facility will be built alongside Crossover Boulevard and Interstate 81. Construction is expected to begin later this year, with move-in slated for 2023.
The purchase will enable Trex to move its headquarters from Frederick County to Winchester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.