Cafe construction

Work begins on the new Laurel Center cafe Monday as Walter Jays of Howard Shockey and Sons Construction discards an old timber into a dumpster at the former CSX train station on North Cameron Street in Winchester. The Laurel Center, a nonprofit that serves victims of domestic and sexual violence, will use the cafe to provide its clients with job training opportunities.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

