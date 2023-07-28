If summer fun had a headquarters, Friday's carnival at Bethel Lutheran Church would have been a good candidate.
Campers from Valley Health's annual Camp Follow the Leader had a world of activities at their fingertips.
Some donned Spider-Man and Pokemon-themed face paint. Others waited their turn to jump in the bounce house. Just down the hill, campers rode ponies and played with a wide variety of animals, from bearded dragons to giant rabbits.
Needless to say, this last day of camp was an appropriate way to end an action-packed week.
"This is a camp where we can give kids that have social, emotional, physical or developmental disabilities a place where they can have a typical summer camp experience," said Camp Follow the Leader Director Matthew Thompson, an occupational therapist with Winchester Rehabilitation Center. "... Just being able to see the kids interact, and have fun and play on a regular scale of what their peers would be able to do in the summer is really one of the biggest highlights."
Since 2005, Camp Follow the Leader has offered this experience to children ages 6 to 10 who might struggle in traditional summer camp settings. In the past, Valley Health has hosted campers with ADHD, autism spectrum disorders, behavioral issues, brain injury and cerebral palsy, according to its website.
From July 24 to 28, campers went on daily field trips. They took on gymnastics and swimming, explored the Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum and got to learn about fire trucks from the Winchester Fire and Rescue Department.
Animal-assisted therapy was on-site every day, as well as three days of music therapy. There was also a daily arts and crafts group, a gym group and a social skills/friendship group. Each camper was paired with at least one volunteer buddy for the duration of the week.
"I think the thing that stuck out most was just the improvement of the kids throughout the week. They've gotten super comfortable, and they've been interacting with each other a lot more, and with their buddies, and just with the activities in general a lot more," said Madison Re, an occupational therapy student volunteer from Shenandoah University.
Re said she and another student volunteer helped plan activities for the gym group and the friendship group.
Gym was aimed at exercising the campers' gross motor skills such as walking, throwing or other big movements that we do every day. Campers did activities like cup stacking and an obstacle course with sensory elements.
The friendship group helped campers connect with one another. Re said that on the first day, the group passed around a beach ball with questions like "What is unique about yourself?" or "What do you love most about yourself?" Campers then shared their answers with their peers.
Greyson Wilkins, 6, was a first-time camper at Camp Follow the Leader. He shared his favorite things about the week.
"My buddy, the animals, the bus, and that's it," he said, adding that his favorite field trip was swimming at the Stonebrook Club's pool.
Elijah Maphis, 10, said that visiting the Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum was "literally the best day ever." Maphis has attended Camp Follow the Leader four times, and he said he was sad that Friday would be his last day there. Since he's 10, Maphis won't be eligible for next year's camp.
"This is the last day I'm ever gonna be at this camp," he sighed. "I don't want to think about it."
Maphis was also a big fan of the petting zoo, and slipped away after his interview to find a dandelion he could feed to the guinea pig (don't worry, it's safe for the animal).
DJ Beard, co-owner of Faithful Hearts Horses and Friends, was part of the team that made the petting zoo possible. Beard was first asked about helping at the camp last year. He says he was excited to get involved.
"I used to work with special needs kids, so it has a special place for me. So, I remember when I got approached last year about this, I believe it was Apple Blossom, I jumped on board very quickly," he said.
This was Beard's second year working with Camp Follow the Leader. His team brought lizards, bunnies, turtles, a goat, a hair sheep, two kinds of roosters and more, along with three ponies for campers to ride.
"It's a lot of fun. I have fun hanging out with the kids and teaching them things about the animals. They always have have a lot of questions," he said. "... I hope we come every year. As long as they have the camp, we'll be back."
As the final day of camp neared its end, parents arrived to watch a special presentation before taking their campers home. To Beth Chittenden, whose granddaughter attended camp, the activities and environment at Camp Follow the Leader offer a safe place for the campers to explore their interests.
"I believe that it brings out the person that they are because they have disabilities, but they're with other kids that have ... disabilities, and I think that makes her feel like she's in a group that understands, and she's allowed to be who she is, you know, without any barriers. And I think that's really important," Chittenden said.
