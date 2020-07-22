Anthony Vinci, left, of Star Tannery, treats his great nieces Allison Stewart, 6, center, and her sister Sarah, 9, right, both of Dover, Delaware, to canoe lessons Monday afternoon on the Shenandoah River near Strasburg. Monday's high hit the mid 90ss with a heat advisory and will likely be the hottest day of the week. The forecast calls for temperatures in the high 80s and low 90s the rest of the week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.