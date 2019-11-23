BERRYVILLE — It's hard to attract companies to Clarke County, Len Capelli admits.
In the four years he's been the county's director of economic development, "we've had a lot of people who've looked" at potential sites for their companies, Capelli said. But they didn't find what they were seeking, he said.
The county's economic development website, yesclarkecounty.com, lists a limited number of locations ready to accommodate an industry or a major business. Among those locations are a few existing buildings throughout the county, plus several undeveloped lots in the Waterloo commercial district surrounding the intersection of U.S. 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) and U.S. 50 (John Mosby Highway) south of Boyce. There also are roughly 60 undeveloped acres along the southern edge of Berryville, including 12 in the Clarke County Business Park.
Compared to some counties, that's not a whole lot. And, it doesn't give companies a lot of options from which to choose. Needs of specific firms vary depending on factors such as the types of products they make or services they provide, as well as how they prefer to set up equipment necessary to do the work. Some might consider locating in an existing building, yet many would rather build their own facilities on vacant sites.
There seems to be a lot of vacant land across Clarke County, if owners are interested in selling it. However, relatively little outside of Berryville and Boyce is connected to utilities that companies need, such as water, sewer and high-speed Internet, Capelli said.
Capelli has more than 40 years of experience in sales and marketing management and economic development. He has worked for the Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP), the state's lead business and industry recruiting organization, as its business development manager. He knows what companies expect from communities.
But how far does Clarke County want its economic development efforts to go?
Officials maintain they and county residents want Clarke to stay mainly rural and agricultural. Yet they recognize that the county must have businesses to provide jobs for residents who don't work on farms or commute to jobs in nearby metropolitan areas.
Having businesses also is important, officials say, because they often pay large amounts of taxes, such as on their machinery and equipment, which helps to reduce the tax burden on residents.
Capelli works part-time, whereas many counties — as well as some cities — have full-time economic development offices and directors. Working less than 100 hours per month, he earns $39 per hour.
He doesn't have much longer to concern himself with Clarke's economic needs, though.
Earlier this week, the Clarke County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to terminate Capelli's contract in 90 days. It was supposed to end next June. Supervisors have not explained their decision, but Chairman David Weiss and Vice Chairman Bev McKay have praised Capelli's work.
Somehow the twain isn't meeting.
Asked for his thoughts about the termination, Capelli said the county must want to go in a different direction with economic development, and officials apparently don't believe he's the one to guide them.
"Anytime you do things over four years, certain frustrations come in" to play, he said. For instance, "people want revenues from businesses, but they don't want businesses near them."
No major businesses have located in Clarke County since Capelli began overseeing its economic development. Two businesses that publicly expressed interest in locating in the county did not come.
In 2016, New York-based egg processor Handsome Brook Farm LLC announced it would invest $6.4 million to establish a plant in Berryville and create more than 100 jobs. Later in the year, the company backed out of its plans, citing a downturn in the egg market.
Capelli said there were other factors, too, such as an illness within a company executive's family. He emphasized that nothing pertaining to the county played a role in the company's decision not to come.
In 2018, WGVA Holdings LLC/VFT Global LLC abandoned its plans to establish a large hydroponic greenhouse — what some people sarcastically described as a "lettuce factory" — off Senseny Road amid much public opposition to the project. Capelli had described the project in an email to VEDP and Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services officials as an “opportunity for a $15-20 million investment with 20 new jobs in Clarke County.”
Good riddance, according to Capelli.
"I was skeptical about the lettuce factory before I ever met with them," Capelli said, referring to company officials. For example, he said, the company had no experience in the hydroponics field.
"That speaks volumes" about a business venture, he said.
County officials had limited involvement in the project, he maintains, because under state law, farming is permitted by right on land zoned for agriculture.
Ultimately, the hydroponics venture was abandoned because "we (county officials) wouldn't work with them," Capelli continued.
"I don't think they were in it for the long haul" in Clarke County, he said. His impression was "they just wanted incentives to get their business started" before packing up and leaving.
Despite no new major businesses coming to fruition, none have left the county, Capelli said. Considering modern economic circumstances, that's a major accomplishment, he said.
Because of county officials' persuasions, "we've kept some companies here that were contemplating moves" to Frederick County or elsewhere, he added.
Alongside trying to recruit and retain businesses, Capelli's work has involved helping companies secure grants for projects and helping farmers figure out ways to increase their revenues. He believes those efforts have been beneficial to the county.
Capelli also works as an independent business and management consultant. He plans to continue that work after his employment with Clarke County ends.
He is proud of the work he has done for the county.
"The board (of supervisors) and staff have been very professional," Capelli said. "I have no regrets working with them."
