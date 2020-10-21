Careful crawling

Dale Ward of Baltimore-based Total Restoration Services crawls along the top of the remains of the Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Winchester’s Mt. Hebron Cemetery on Monday to measure the width of the structure. His company is embarking on a project to renovate the structure, including repairing cracked mortar and stone and installing a lead cap flashing on the top so water no longer enters the stone work. The church was the first Lutheran church in Winchester and was completed in 1793. It was destroyed by fire on Sept. 27, 1854.