Careful crawling

Dale Ward of Baltimore-based Total Restoration Services crawls along the top of the remains of the Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Winchester’s Mt. Hebron Cemetery on Monday to measure the width of the structure. His company is embarking on a project to renovate the structure, including repairing cracked mortar and stone and installing a lead cap flashing on the top so water no longer enters the stone work. The church was the first Lutheran church in Winchester and was completed in 1793. It was destroyed by fire on Sept. 27, 1854.
My mistake in spelling the German for Church. It should be Kirche. In Scotland it is Kirk.
There is an interesting story about Lutheran's in the valley. Many German Mercenaries were taken prisoners during the revolutionary war and imprisoner south of Winchester. After the war the stayed as settlers and became Americans. The Lutetian Church (Evangalish Kirke) was predominant in norther Germany. There wasn't much future for them back in Germany and so they stayed here.
