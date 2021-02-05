Carrying her sandwich board

Cyndi Dalton of Basye is in her third winter as a museum associate at the Shenandoah Valley Civil War Museum on the Loudoun Street Mall in downtown Winchester. She’s shown here on Thursday carrying a sandwich board to the front of the museum property for its 10 a.m. opening time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.