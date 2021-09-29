MILLWOOD — Carter Hall's new owners intend to make the landmark a more prominent attraction by making it more accessible to the public while preserving its history.
The 87-acre estate off Bishop Meade Road (Va. 255), in the unincorporated village of Millwood southeast of Boyce, recently was purchased by Carter Hall Estate LLC, comprised of Langdon Greenhalgh; his brother, Blakley Greehalgh, and their mother, Beverley Byrd. They paid $5.75 million for the property, which Clarke County's tax rolls show was assessed at $5,764,400.
Langdon Greenhalgh said he and his relatives plan to turn Carter Hall into a country inn and conference center. They're currently figuring out what improvements, if any, need to be done to the estate, he said. Therefore, no timeline is established for opening it.
"We feel it's already a fantastic property," he said. "We plan to fully preserve the historical integrity and beauty of the property."
Project HOPE, a nonprofit health and humanitarian organization, occupied the estate for 40 years before consolidating its operations in the Washington, D.C., area about a month ago.
When the property went on the market in late 2018, its asking price was $12 million. Cinira Baldi, Project HOPE's vice president and chief development and communications officer, said she didn't have details on offers for the property, but, even if she did, she couldn't discuss them because she wasn't authorized. She mentioned, though, that the organization had changed real-estate agents during its efforts to find a buyer.
Carter Hall is listed on both the National Register of Historic Places and the Virginia Landmarks Register.
Nathaniel Burwell, a militia colonel who served in the Virginia House of Delegates, inherited the property from his father, Carter Burwell of James City County, and had a two-story manor house erected on the grounds in the late 1700s. The house was built of limestone, and it had an Early Republican design that blended both Georgian and Federal architecture, according to Mary Gray Farland's book, "In the Shadow of the Blue Ridge." Byrd provided photography for the book.
Langdon Greenhalgh identified Nathaniel Burwell as his fifth-great-grandfather. He said his great-grandmother was born on the estate.
The sale essentially means the property is "coming back into the family," said Langdon Greenhalgh's wife, Natalie.
Nathaniel Burwell, who died at the estate in 1814, left it to his son, George.
During the Civil War, Confederate Gen. Stonewall Jackson moved his headquarters from Lexington to the estate in late 1862. However, he didn't live there, instead preferring to camp with his soldiers, history shows.
The room arrangement inside the house was altered in the early 1900s. A complete renovation later was done, according to Farland's book.
Carter Hall's previous owners have included former U.S. Secretary of State and Virginia governor Edmund Randolph, Gillette Razor Company President Gerard Lambert and former Project HOPE chief executive officer Dr. William Walsh, who gifted the estate to the organization as part of his endowment.
Fourteen structures are on the estate. They include the 14,694-square-foot manor house; a three-story, 26,000-square-foot building used by Project HOPE for offices; and two stone buildings used by the organization as guesthouses for a conference center it ran.
Future plans by the new owners include giving tours of the estate on a regular basis, Greenhalgh said. They also want to make the grounds accessible to the public for walking and running, he said.
In addition, plans are to partner with other local attractions and businesses to showcase what they have to offer and "bring a local vibrancy" to the community, Greenhalgh said.
"We hope to really highlight all this area has to offer" to visitors as well as residents, he added.
Officially, Project HOPE no longer has any operations in Clarke County, Baldi said. But some of its employees still live in the county and are working from home as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, she said.
