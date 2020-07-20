Cartoon: Wing and a prayer

VA2NCandBack
This cartoon shows hype and liberal bias. In the age group 14 and under there have been 31 deaths from Corona virus in the entire nation in 2020. According to actual CDC data the death rate for 1 to 24 yr old was more than 3 times higher during the 2009-2010 H1N1 Swine Flu pandemic. Parents, Administrators, the then POTUS and then Vice POTUS ordered a stop to testing back then when Dr. Fauci was in the same position he's in today. Imagine that? Guess it was no big deal? However, under this POTUS, Donald Trump, the media are sharks with blood in the water as even evidenced even with our hometown paper the Winchester STAR. Shame!

