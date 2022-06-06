WINCHESTER — Four new gardening carts being donated to the Adult Day Care Center of the Northern Shenandoah Valley will be put to good use, Executive Director Katie Devolites believes.
The carts were handmade by students from four area high schools during the Widget Cup competition on April 7 at the Shihadeh Innovation Center in Winchester.
Friday afternoon, carts made by students at Sherando and Clarke County high schools were presented to the center. Clarke County's team won the competition.
Carts made by students at James Wood and Handley high schools will be presented at a later date.
Gardening is a popular activity among older people who visit the center. It helps to stimulate their sensory abilities, according to Devolites.
The tiered carts will make it easier to transport gardening supplies, she said.
At 32 inches tall and 28 inches wide, the winning "Clarke Cart" includes three removable planter trays, lights, lockable wheels, modular inserts and a storage area. It's made of aluminum and acrylic.
Sherando's cart is similar, but it's not as elaborate and also incorporates plywood into its design.
Ron Vickers, a Sherando technology education teacher who oversaw the school's participation in this year's competition, has no hard feelings toward Clarke County winning it. Sherando has won it three times previously, he noted.
Clarke County's unique design was "a cool idea," he said.
Yet "all of the teams did an amazing job with (creating) their carts," Devolites said.
Students who designed the Clarke Cart were Bailey Beard, Nicholas Boswell, Michael Combs, Colin Moran, Ava Schmohl, Bella Stem and Stephen Walker. Their coaches were career and technical education (CTE) instructors Jim Draucker and Shanan Hambrick.
They all recently were recognized by both the Clarke County School Board and the Clarke County Board of Supervisors for their work and ingenuity.
Boswell and Schmohl were at Friday's presentation. As might be expected, both like the cart they helped create the best.
Having no plywood, it won't rot, Schmohl said.
Boswell likes its versatility.
"You can put whatever you want in it," he said, including plants and supplies.
Schmohl said she believes each of the schools' carts will be useful at the Adult Day Care Center.
"It's kind of surprising," she said, that Clarke County's team won the competition.
The school previously received the trophy in 2018.
No Sherando students were at the cart presentation.
Organized by the Frederick County Economic Development Authority, the Widget Cup involves teams of CTE students developing a special object or tool needed by a local entity. The item must be developed and built within just a few hours.
The best part of the competition is that "every year, we're able to find a nonprofit in the community that we can help," said Steve Beall, program manager for American Woodmark and a Widget Cup Committee member.
This year was the first time that Devolites, who has been the Adult Day Care Center's top administrator since last May, was involved in the competition.
"It just blew me away," she said, that students from all four participating schools "were willing to set time aside to help people they've never even met."
The first Widget Cup competition was held in 2015. Intended to be an annual event, competitions in 2020 and 2021 were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
