BERRYVILLE — For the first time, the Clarke County Board of Supervisors has elected a woman to one of its two top positions.
Millwood District Supervisor Terri Catlett was elected by the board Tuesday morning to be its vice chair in 2022. She succeeds White Post District Supervisor Bev McKay, who held the role for seven years.
A woman never has chaired the board.
"Clarke County is a wonderful place," said Catlett, who has been on the board since 2016. "I look forward to working for the citizens of the county" as vice chair.
The board re-elected Buckmarsh District Supervisor David Weiss as chairman. He will serve in that role for his eighth consecutive year.
"I don't take it lightly," Weiss said, expressing gratitude for being allowed to be chairman for so long.
Both votes were unanimous following nominations by McKay at the start of Tuesday's organizational meeting and work session.
"It's good to change (the leadership) around a bit," McKay said after the meeting.
And, "I didn't really want to be chairman," he said. The role carries more responsibility than he currently has time to handle, he added.
Under state code provisions, the chairperson's duties include presiding over board meetings, helping to set agendas for meetings and representing the county at official functions and ceremonies.
"David spends an enormous amount of time" doing those things, McKay said, referring to the chairman's duties, "and he does a very good job, I think."
Unlike those representing some counties, the Clarke supervisors work well together, he believes.
"We all talk to each other" about issues facing the county, said McKay. "We don't always agree, but we get it worked out." i
"We're a board that works together as a unit," Weiss said. "There's no egos on the board."
Weiss, County Administrator Chris Boies and Planning Director Brandon Stidham "all do a good job of keeping us informed" about the county's needs, McKay continued.
"We're a very fortunate county" to have elected and appointed officials who cooperate in those respects, he said.
The vice chair performs the chairperson's duties in that person's absence. An example is presiding over a meeting when the chair is unable to attend.
Catlett is in her second four-year term on the board, having first been elected by voters in November 2015. She is one of only three women to ever have served on the board.
The others two, former Russell District supervisor Barbara Byrd and former Berryville District supervisor Mary Daniel, never served as either chair or vice chair.
Byrd was the first woman on the panel. After first being elected in 1999, she served five terms over 20 years before deciding not to seek another.
"I put up with the boys for about 15 years," she chuckled during a phone interview Tuesday afternoon.
Daniel was in her second term as a supervisor when she was appointed as a general district court judge for the 26th Judicial District in 2020. She resigned from the board to avoid a conflict of interest.
Byrd believes Catlett is well-qualified to be vice chair.
Her election to that seat is "good news," Byrd said.
"She brings good experience ... to the position," said Weiss.
"I'm honored" to serve as vice chair, Catlett said, "and I appreciate the opportunity." She declined further comment.
