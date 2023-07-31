BERRYVILLE — It’s official: Rick Catlett is superintendent of the Clarke County Public Schools on a permanent basis.
Catlett told The Winchester Star on Friday that he received his superintendent’s license from the Virginia Department of Education.
Formerly the assistant superintendent for 13 years, Catlett was promoted to be the school division’s top administrator effective July 1. He succeeded Chuck Bishop, who retired from Virginia’s education system after being hired as superintendent of schools in neighboring Jefferson County, West Virginia.
Until now, Catlett technically was acting superintendent. To hold the job permanently, someone must be on the VDOE’s “Eligible List of Division Superintendents” and granted a division superintendent’s license.
Catlett received his license and was added to the list on Thursday.
“I’ve worked collaboratively with VDOE licensure (officials) for a long time, and I’m very familiar with the licensure process, so I don’t feel any different” personally or professionally, he said.
But “it’s nice to have a title that’s more permanent than ‘acting,’” he added.
Catlett said he expects his superintendent’s contract with CCPS to be finalized this week. Until it’s final, he won’t know his exact annual salary.
As assistant superintendent, he was paid $155,717 per year.
Catlett has spent his entire 34-year career in education in Clarke County. He initially was a sixth-grade math teacher at Johnson-Williams Middle School, then took on extra duties as math department chair, coach and athletic director there. He was assistant principal at Clarke County High School for two years before he returned to Johnson-Williams, where he was principal for seven years. He’s worked in the CCPS central office for 19 years.
