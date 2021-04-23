Celebrating Earth Day

Although strong winds and cold temperatures kept the crowds down at Frederick County Parks and Recreation’s Earth Day celebration in Rose Hill Park on Thursday, participants created butterflies for Arte Libre Va’s “Expressions of Hope” mobile art exhibit, which will debut in late spring. Shown are Ashley Ferguson (left), program supervisor with the parks department, and Abigail Gomez with Arte Libre Va, a new arts nonprofit organization. Their closeness in this photo is made possible by them both being fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
