BERRYVILLE — Better cellular phone service in eastern Clarke County could come at the cost of obscuring the rural landscape a little more.
Crown Castle International LLC owns a cellular phone antenna mast off Harry Byrd Highway (Va. 70 east of Berryville. The firm is asking Clarke County planning and zoning officials to amend a special-use permit so the monopole can be raised 10 feet, for a total height of 120 feet, to make room for the antennas of a fourth phone company.
The Clarke County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on the request at 9 a.m. Oct. 1 at the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center at 101 Chalmers Court.
Monopoles are tall steel poles used to mount antennas and other telecommunications equipment.
Erected in 2003, Crown Castle's monopole originally was only 95 feet tall. Its height once was increased to accommodate wireless carriers that wanted to use it, according to planning commission documents.
Verizon, Shentel and T-Mobile currently use the mast. AT&T wants to place antennas on it, said Jeremy Camp, the county's senior planner and zoning administrator.
If the mast is raised, "it will look similar to what it does now" — just slightly taller, Camp said.
The monopole is located on a site owned by Stuart M. Perry Inc. It sits back more than 400 feet from the eastbound lanes of Harry Byrd Highway. Yet it sticks up above the treeline near the Citgo gas station at the highway's intersection with Shepherds Mill Road.
Monopoles differ from traditional lattice-style masts and towers that can be seen through. Clarke County's zoning ordinance severely restricts construction of lattice structures, which some people consider to be blights on the landscape. However, the ordinance takes into account certain exemptions mandated by federal law, such as for shorter-type masts used by amateur radio operators.
Under the county's zoning ordinance, Crown Castle's monopole is defined as a Class 3 Wireless Communications Facility (WCF). Such structures require special-use permits and can be no taller than 120 feet.
Federal law allows the height of a WCF to increase if it doesn't exceed 10% of the original approved height, or by the height needed to provide 20 feet of separation from the closest antenna array, whichever is greater. Due to the previous modification that raised it from 95 feet to 110 feet, Crown Castle's mast doesn't fall under that allowance. Therefore, the firm's request requires an amendment to the permit.
A compound at the bottom of the mast containing electronic equipment isn't to be a enlarged, and neither the compound nor the mast is to be lighted, documents show.
Camp said he already has heard an informal complaint about the monopole from someone who considers it an eyesore.
