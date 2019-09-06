STEPHENS CITY — Armed with gold-painted shovels, Frederick County students and officials gathered Thursday evening to dig up dirt at a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Robert E. Aylor Middle School.
The $48.7 million school is set to open in the fall of 2021 on a 57-acre site at 471 White Oak Road near Stephens City. It will be 147,355 square feet with space for 1,016 students.
The new Aylor will replace the 50-year-old Aylor Middle School on Aylor Road, which has experienced problems with high carbon dioxide levels.
Frederick County Public Schools Superintendent David Sovine told the crowd the event was a moment to “celebrate the hard work and collaboration” that will culminate in a new school.
School Board Chairman John Lamanna said the groundbreaking signified a “wonderful day” for the Aylor school community and the county. He praised the collaboration between the School Board and Board of Supervisors for making the construction of the new Aylor possible while acknowledging the process was challenging at times.
“What unites us is really stronger than what divides us,” Lamanna said. “This school was an example of that.”
After denying an extra $7.5 million for the project last year, the Board of Supervisors approved an additional $3.2 million in July, which is enabling the new Aylor to expand its capacity by 300 students and add 12 classrooms.
Before the additional funds were approved, the school was slated to be 134,255 square feet with a 728-student capacity. The School Board initially sought $52 million for a 160,000-square-foot school.
Frederick Board of Supervisor members Bob Wells and Shannon Trout were among the county officials at Thursday’s groundbreaking. Wells said he was a physical education teacher at Aylor when it opened in 1969. He became an assistant principal there in 1978.
“I am so excited,” he said about the new Aylor.
RRMM Architects has been contracted to provide architectural and engineering services for the planning, design and construction administration of the new school. Branch Builds is the construction manager.
Frederick County Public Schools also is in the process of building its 12th elementary school, Jordan Springs, on Flyfoot Drive in the Stephenson area. The $27 million school is expected to be complete by the fall 2020.
