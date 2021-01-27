Chabad Jewish Center honored for community outreach

Rabbi Wishai Dinerman and his wife Bluma Dinerman of the Chabad Jewish Center of Winchester hold proclamations they were surprised with by Winchester Mayor David Smith (left) at the George Washington Hotel Tuesday. The Dinermans and the Chabad Jewish Center were honored for their community outreach and engagement. Community member Steven Shafran organized the event. Standing with her parents as they receive their proclamations is Chaya Dinerman, 3.
