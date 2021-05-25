CLEARBROOK — A driver who police said led a deputy on a pursuit at speeds over 90 mph on Interstate 81 and ran two lights faces charges.
The chase began on I-81 at 9:39 p.m. Sunday, according to an email from Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland. He said Deputy Nicholas H. Dempsey tried to stop a southbound driver in a Cadillac CTS that was speeding. Despite Dempsey activating his lights and siren, the driver reportedly exited the highway at exit 323 by the Flying J Travel Center at over 90 mph and ran a red light. The driver ran a second red light on Rest Church Road.
The driver then re-entered I-81 and drove toward West Virginia. As Dempsey got the license plate number and prepared to terminate the pursuit at the Virginia/West Virginia border, the driver pulled over a half-mile into West Virginia. The driver was identified as Bobby Lee Jenkins, 43.
Jenkins, address unavailable, was turned over to Berkeley County, West Virginia, deputies. Millholland said Dempsey has obtained warrants against Jenkins for eluding police, reckless driving and two counts of failure to stop at a red light. The charges hadn't been filed in Frederick County General District Court on Tuesday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.