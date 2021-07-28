WINCHESTER — A Star Tannery man who admitted to taking partially nude photos of an 8-year-old girl will be imprisoned up to 8½ years.
In a plea bargain on Tuesday in Frederick Circuit Court, Jacob Marshall Bly pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual battery, production of child pornography, possession of child pornography and six counts of the second or subsequent offense of production of child pornography. The 22-year-old Bly was sentenced to 37 years with all but 8½ suspended.
Bly, of the 900 block of Brill Street, was visiting a relative of the girl in her home on March 16, 2020. He partially undressed the girl and fondled her before photographing her vagina, Marie E. Acosta, an assistant county commonwealth's attorney, told Judge William Warner Eldridge IV.
The images were found on Bly's phone by police during a probation check. The girl told police she was sleeping and didn't recall what happened.
Eldridge said he hopes Bly gets help while incarcerated and recognizes the severity of his actions.
"The pictures of this 8-year-old could've ended up anywhere," he said. " I want you to think about that while you serve the 8-and-a-half-year sentence."
Upon release, Bly will be on five years of supervised probation. He must register as a sex offender for life and cannot have unsupervised contact with children other than his own children.
