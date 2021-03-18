When writer-director Joe Duca needed a place to set his sophomore film about a young girl living in rural Virginia, he knew the perfect place.
“Front Royal, right on the Shenandoah,” he said.
The Christendom College graduate grew up in Centreville, then Warrenton, and now splits his time between Virginia and California.
His independent film, “Her Name Was Jo,” first released in March 2020, will premiere at Alamo Drafthouse in Winchester at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Starting April 6, it will also be available to buy or rent on demand through Amazon and iTunes, he said.
The film stars newcomer Mary Cate Williams as Jo, a 10-year-old who spends her days along the Shenandoah River with her best friend, Selma.
When her abusive stepfather overdoses from heroin, Jo dumps his body in the river, takes his car and heads for L.A., hoping to find her biological father.
Most of the movie was filmed in Bentonville in Warren County, along with Hume and Warrenton in Fauquier County. Then Duca took his production on the road to capture scenes along Jo’s drive to L.A.
Duca and his crew stopped in 13 states over 18 days while driving cross-country.
From Virginia, they drove to West Virginia, Ohio and Indiana, then heading for Colorado and eventually southern California.
Not only is that atypical for a film production, “That’s atypical for logic,” he said by phone from L.A.
He “definitely didn’t think about how difficult that would be.”
Being a young filmmaker can mean taking risks, and Duca, 29, said he felt that the closeness of his crew afforded him the leniency to improvise.
The crew consisted mainly of his friends, family and some professional colleagues from New York and California, but traveling cross-country in a caravan still required a certain amount of planning to account for things like timing, location and, if nothing else, someplace where 20 to 30 people can stay for the night.
Much of his concern came down to where they would shoot scenes and how much time they had to work with on their tight schedule.
So many times, he said, “We didn’t have the main location till about two days before.”
Another major change came when he realized that his young star, originally cast in the role of the best friend, would be better suited as the lead.
He recalled Mary Cate telling him, “This is what I do in my daily life.”
And in the end, it was the right decision.
“I think it speaks in the performance,” he said. “She just was very organic and natural.”
Duca’s second full-length film, “Her Name Was Jo” has received accolades on the festival circuit, earning Best Narrative Feature at Filmocracy Fest in 2020.
“One festival was a drive-in,” Duca recalled, but “for the most part, festivals this year have switched to completely virtual.”
Sometimes the festivals include Zoom “meet-and-greets” where he can answer questions from the audience.
The Alamo will be his first opportunity to present the film in a physical location and do an in-person Q&A.
“It’s a long process, from idea to actually seeing it through,” he said. “It’s fun to finally be able to see it with an audience.”
Describing the film as “a family project,” he said his father offered the initial encouragement to write the screenplay, and his sister gave advice throughout the writing process.
Along her journey, Jo contends with trains, meth users, unexpected deaths, a lost baby and ultimately her own wounds, according to a media release about the film.
One of Duca’s goals was “to kind of highlight this journey of a girl who had been wounded especially by the men in her life.”
He said he didn’t feel he’d seen other young female characters in films displaying real-life traits specific to girls — such as a willingness to embrace both strength and vulnerability.
The character of Jo, very much a tomboy, is able “to sort of be awakened to that side of herself,” he said, “[to] affirm sweetness and nurturing and motherhood.”
The film is “a love letter to my sister,” Duca said.
For more about the film, go to josephduca.com or heernamewasjo.com.
