After more than 30 years at the helm of Christendom College, the school’s President Dr. Timothy O’Donnell announced plans to retire after the 2023-24 academic year.
“I am filled with deep gratitude for each one of you who make up our Christendom College community,” O’Donnell said. “I have often said that after marrying my dear wife, Cathy, the best decision that I have ever made was coming here to serve at Christendom College. The college was much smaller back then, but the same love of learning and, most importantly, the love for our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ could be felt when you came on campus.”
The campus of the private Catholic college on Shenandoah Shores Road in Warren County has changed dramatically during O’Donnell’s tenure, with the completion of several major construction projects. Additionally, the college has seen significant growth in enrollment and its endowment fund under O’Donnell, said Zachary Smith, associate director of marketing and communications for the school.
In April, Christendom opened its new Christ the King Chapel, a multi-year, $30 million project that features a 116-foot-tall crossing tower, 114 stained-glass windows, bells, statues, and hardwood floors and seats 540 people. In addition to the chapel, the school has added several new campus buildings under O’Donnell’s leadership, including St. John the Evangelist Library, St. Louis the Crusader Gymnasium, St. Lawrence Commons, and several residence halls, said Smith.
“What we see around us today is the fruit of so much hard work and generosity from our students, faculty, staff, benefactors, and alumni and from our founder, Dr. Warren Carroll. In many ways, the work of Christendom College has just started,” O’Donnell said.
Undergraduate student enrollment has increased more than three times from 144 to nearly 550 in the last 30 years, Smith said, adding that Christendom’s alumni base has grown to almost 4,000 with 166 alumni priests and religious among their ranks. The college will graduate 111 students on May 12.
“This target student body size is optimal for Christendom’s unique liberal arts program focused on forming men and women into mature, faith-filled individuals who ‘restore all things in Christ’,” said Smith, noting that, under O’Donnell’s leadership, the college merged with the Notre Dame Institute to form the Christendom College Graduate School of Theology, expanding its offerings to graduate-level theological and catechetical programs.
Added O’Donnell, “The world needs men and women of Christendom now more than ever. With great confidence, I can say we are poised and ready for the future — ready to continue our mission ‘to restore all things in Christ,’ by forming men and women to contribute to the Christian renovation of the temporal order.”
Christendom has also increased its endowment from $200,000 to over $28 million, all of which is privately funded, Smith said.
“We have been so blessed over the past 30 years with Dr. O’Donnell’s faithful and dedicated leadership,” said Stephen O’Keefe, chairman of the board of directors. “Not only did I enjoy learning from Dr. O’Donnell as a student, but also working alongside him as a member of the college’s Board. On behalf of the Board of Directors and our entire Christendom family, I want to express our gratitude. He brings to mind the famous words of our founder, Dr. Warren Carroll: ‘One man can make a difference.’ Words cannot describe the impact that Dr. O’Donnell’s work has had on leading so many lives to the Truth Incarnate.”
Upon retirement, O’Donnell will be named “President Emeritus” and, after a sabbatical, will serve as a member of the board of directors and as a professor of history and theology, Smith said.
“We are grateful that his many talents, experience, and good judgment will grace and guide our community for many years to come,” said O’Keefe.
A search committee created by the school's board of directors is working with Hand & Associates to find a replacement for O’Donnell, Smith said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.