Christmas Love

Winchester native Phyllis Rinker and her daughter, Becky Demski, secure a Christmas wreath to the headstone of Philip Rinker — Rinker's husband and Demski's father — in Mt. Hebron Cemeteryon Friday. Philip Rinker passed away in March 2011. Every year at Christmas, Phyllis attaches a wreath to the headstones of each of her 13 family members buried in Mt. Hebron.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

