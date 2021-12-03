Teamwork

Billy and Denise Rudolph of Star Tannery work together to lift the Scotch pine Christmas tree they purchased Thursday at S&S Country Christmas tree sales in the Winchester East Shopping Center on Berryville Pike. S&S Country owner Zach Smith of Frederick County grows the trees on his farm on North Frederick Pike and brings them into town to sell. The tree stand is open noon to 7 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekends.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

