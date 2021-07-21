Church comes down

St. Paul’s on-the-Hill Episcopal Church on Senseny Road was demolished Tuesday to make way for a 63-unit affordable senior apartment complex. Perdomo National Wrecking of New York is shown above moving debris. The building at 1527 Senseny Road was home to the church’s congregation for 54 years, but its members decided they wanted to use the property to better serve the community, and affordable senior housing was identified as a need. Alexandria-based Wesley Housing will lease the property for 99 years and construct the complex called Senseny Place. A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

slowe
slowe

Good for them. Housing is a much better use than a church. Churches are loosing members left and right. They are in decline. Good!

