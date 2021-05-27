Winchester resident James Thompson looks at a Brood X cicada he removed from a shrub in the yard of his South Stewart Street home Wednesday. Thompson is worried egg-laying by female cicadas may damage the young trees in the Japanese garden in his backyard.
The empty molts of Brood X cicadas appear to march up a crape myrtle limb off Valley Avenue in Winchester Wednesday. Emerging after living underground since 2004, the mating buzz of 17-year cicadas can now be heard throughout the town.
Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star
Jeff Ryan, a resident of Whittier Acres in Winchester, holds a handful of cicada molts as live cicadas crawl up the large maple tree in front of his Marion Street home Wednesday.
Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star
