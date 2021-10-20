A police officer guards the intersection at Fairview Avenue and Charles Street in Winchester after officers responded to the 300 block of Gray Avenue at 4:05 p.m. Tuesday about a report of gunfire in the area after two people were heard arguing. Deputy Police Chief Amanda R. Behan said police believe shots were fired, but couldn't find bullet holes, shell casings or the shooter. The shooter is described as a shirtless Black man wearing sweatpants. His hair was in dreadlocks in a bun. Behan said police were unable to get a more detailed description or learn the motive for the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 540-662-4131 or provide anonymous info by using the p3 tip app.