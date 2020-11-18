ABOVE: Shockey Precast/Metromont employee Robert Brown guides a crane operator as he lifts a 37-foot-tall blue spruce tree from a trailer on the Loudoun Street Mall Tuesday. The tree, donated by Welltown United Methodist Church, is Winchester’s official Christmas tree. It is the third tree the church has donated to be the city’s Christmas tree. RIGHT: Josh Case, owner of Case Tree LLC, guides Winchester’s Christmas tree toward a hole in the sidewalk where it will rest as it is lifted by a crane on the Loudoun Street Mall. LEFT: Josh Case uses a bucket truck to carry the star to the top of the tree. The tree is estimated to be 40 years old.
