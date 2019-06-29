BERRYVILLE — A conversation among four people on Monday morning could have lasting implications on the local economy.
For the first time in at least a couple of years, a committee charged with overseeing Clarke County’s and Berryville’s efforts to recruit and retain businesses, and to promote tourism, will convene.
On the committee are County Administrator David Ash and Town Manager Keith Dalton, plus David Weiss, chairman of the county’s Board of Supervisors, and Jay Arnold, recorder for the Town Council. They will evaluate a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the county and town to cooperate on economic development efforts and consider whether changes are needed.
The meeting stems from Berryville Mayor Patricia Dickinson suggesting in a letter to Weiss that the agreement be updated because officials on both sides recently have had no major discussions about economic development.
Arnold and Councilwoman Kara Rodriguez volunteered to represent the town in future discussions.
County supervisors later asked for one or two meetings of the committee — with its current members — to be held soon.
But “since we (basically) asked for this” meeting, Dalton told the council’s Community Development Committee earlier this week, “when we walk into the meeting, all eyes are going to turn upon the town” and any ideas its representatives have.
His perception was accurate.
“I’m interested in seeing what the town’s perspective is on economic development and forming a (renewed) partnership,” Weiss said in a phone interview.
“The town seems to want to go in a different direction,” Weiss continued. “I’m interested in seeing what that direction is ... and how they see things changing and adapting.”
Nobody remembers exactly when the committee last met. County officials recall it becoming inactive when, following a council election, town officials asked for any future meetings to be postponed. They also say there was some duplication among members of the committee, the county’s Industrial Development Authority (IDA) and Economic Development Advisory Committee (EDAC) and they were talking about some of the same things, even though the panels had different responsibilities.
The IDA and the EDAC are appointed by the supervisors.
“I think we’re all talking” about economic development, Rodriguez said of the county and town, “but we’re not talking to each other.”
Many counties nationwide have full-time economic development directors in charge of programs aimed at attracting and retaining companies. Some also are concerned with small business development.
However, Clarke County’s economic development and tourism director, Len Capelli, is a part-time employee. Officials say Clarke’s development program is limited because residents and officials alike have expressed a desire for the county to remain largely rural and agricultural. On the other hand, they also say they realize there must be jobs locally for people not working in agriculture and who choose not to commute to jobs in nearby urban areas.
Numerous matters are addressed in the seven-page MOU. Among them are employing the economic development director; developing and managing joint economic development and tourism websites; identifying revenue sources for economic and tourism development efforts; fostering relationships with developers, property owners and tourist attractions to improve those efforts, developing incentive programs to attract and retain businesses, promoting tourism on a regional basis and developing agricultural marketing strategies.
During the Community Development Committee meeting, Councilwoman Diane Harrison said the MOU “seems more like a job description for Len.”
By having the agreement, “I don’t think anyone is trying to create a laundry list for a staff member” specifically, Rodriguez said.
Arnold, who is not on the committee but attended the meeting, mentioned there are not many places in the county designated as potential sites for new businesses.
The Clarke County Business Park on Jack Enders Boulevard in Berryville is almost fully developed, officials have said.
“We need something to ... attract businesses to,” Arnold said.
Harrison said she thinks the community needs “some type of mechanism” to help businesses become established, prosper and grow. She said it also needs a way for individual businesses to work together for the overall betterment of the business community, especially since the county no longer has a chamber of commerce.
The county’s chamber was absorbed into the Winchester-based Top of Virginia Regional Chamber years ago.
Business people like to see someone representing the community sometimes stop by their businesses, ask how well the businesses are doing and find out if there is anything the community can do to help them, Rodriguez said. Based on what business people have told her, she said, they don’t feel there’s such a sense of support locally.
Christy Dunkle, Berryville’s assistant town manager for community development and operations, has been Dalton’s designee to attend meetings of the joint county-town committee when he could not. She said that businesses themselves must find ways to be actively involved in a community’s economic development efforts.
Overall, “there’s really not a lot that we (government officials) can do,” Dunkle said. “The private sector is going to do what it wants to do, in its own time.”
Any future economic development pact between the county and town — whether it is a new or revised one — should be “a living and breathing document” constantly being re-evaluated, Rodriguez said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.