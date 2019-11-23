BERRYVILLE — A Clarke County youth will be featured in Sunday night’s episode of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” on ABC television.
Trenton Wright, 9, is a fourth-grader at D.G. Cooley Elementary School and the son of Jessica Wright and Jeremy Wright, both of Berryville. The video featuring him, filmed six years ago when he was 3, shows his failed attempt to do a backflip from a diving board.
According to his grandmother, Carolyn Clotzman, Trenton was trying to avoid the board, but he hit it and then bounced off his back, causing him to somersault into the swimming pool.
His older sister, Olivia, is heard giggling in the background.
“Fortunately, he had a padded life vest on, so he wasn’t hurt,” Clotzman said.
For his safety, though, “we weren’t going to let him do it again,” at least not immediately she recalled.
The incident occurred as Trenton was trying to learn how to do backflips to try and be like his father, said Clotzman.
Today, “he’s a great swimmer,” she said.
He since has learned how to do backflips, but Clotzman said she doesn’t remember if it was during the year that the video was filmed.
The family submitted the video to AFV, which the show is informally called, several months ago. During the past week, they received notification that it will be featured in the next episode, to air at 7 p.m. Sunday.
The program can be watched on ABC affiliates WJLA-TV (Channel 7) in Washington, D.C., and WHSV-TV (Channel 3) in Harrisonburg. Only WJLA is on Comcast cable television.
Trenton was at school on Friday and could not be reached for comment. However, “he was elated, he was very happy” to find out that he will appear on national television, Clotzman said.
AFV is not paying the family to air the video, she said. But the show features a contest in which a $10,000 first-place prize is awarded for the funniest or most unusual video, as voted on by the studio audience.
