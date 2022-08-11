BERRYVILLE — What many people consider to be Clarke County’s premier annual attraction is back for another week of festivities, food and fun.
The 67th Annual Clarke County Fair starts on Sunday and continues through Aug. 20. It’s easy to find: The fairgrounds are on Main Street west of Berryville, off Va. 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) near Chet Hobert Park, D.G. Cooley Elementary School and Clarke County High School.
Each year, thousands flock to the fair to celebrate the traditions and unique experiences involved in country living. So many people come, in fact, that certain local businesses traditionally close for the week.
Those who live on farms, especially young people, bring livestock they’ve carefully raised to enter into competitions and perhaps sell.
Yet from music and exhibits to carnival rides and games, there’s something for everyone — including town and city dwellers — to enjoy.
“We’ve got more stuff going on ... for people to see” and do this year, said Chairman Tom Cather. He’s a member of the Ruritan Club of Clarke County, which organizes the fair.
Three new activities are scheduled.
A Veteran Appreciation Event will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday. It will be part of Veteran’s Day, during which all current military members and veterans will be admitted to the fairgrounds for free.
Holding a Veteran’s Day traditionally has been part of the fair. However, this will be the first year that a ceremony to honor them is held, Cather said.
A Gas and Diesel Dirt Drag race, presented by Mountain State Motorsports, will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday. And, a cornhole (bean bag toss) tournament, sponsored by the Clarke Agricultural Learning Foundation (CALF), will be held at 1 p.m. Aug. 20, a Saturday. The tourney will be open to the public, with registration conducted online.
Popular activities are back, too.
Immediately after the fair’s official opening ceremonies at 5 p.m. Sunday., the Pre-Teen Miss Clarke County and Junior Miss Clarke County Fair contests will be followed by the Miss Clarke County Fair Scholarship Pageant.
The Little Miss Clarke County Fair Contest will be held at 7 p.m. Monday.
A Car & Truck Show, open to all makes and models, will be held from 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Plaques will be presented to winners.
Demolition derbies will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
In addition, a Lawn & Garden Tractor Pull is set for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. A Truck & Tractor Pull, sponsored by Dragon Motorsports, is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday.
Equine enthusiasts will have plenty to see. The 4-H Horse Show will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, followed by the Clarke County Ruritan Horse Show at 8 a.m. Saturday.
Professional bull riding and a rodeo will be held at 8 p.m. Friday.
Homemaking, floral, fine arts, horticulture and photography exhibits will be part of the fair.
Hungry? Vendors will be selling numerous types of tummy-tempting treats. But the most popular food attractions, as evidenced by long lines that form each day, are the beef and chicken barbecue dinners prepared by the Ruritans using their own sauce recipe. Club members urge diners to come early to ensure they get a meal before the food runs out.
A carnival will be in full swing nightly beginning on Monday. On Wednesday and Saturday afternoons, though, visitors can enjoy the rides at reduced prices.
There will be only one concert this year. Cazhmiere, a regional band performing dance/Top 40-style music, will take to the stage at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
“It’s going to be a pretty full week,” Cather said.
General daily admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 5-15. Preschoolers are admitted for free.
Season passes for all six days of the fair are available at Broy & Son Pump Services and Berryville Auto Parts. They’re $30 for adults and $15 for children.
Wednesday will be Senior Citizens’ and Children’s Day. Adults ages 62 and older and children 15 and under will be admitted for free until 5 p.m.
For more information about the fair, visit www.clarkecountyfair.org.
