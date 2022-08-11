The following is a schedule of activities and events planned during the 67th Annual Clarke County Fair:
Sunday, Aug. 14
9 a.m.-noon – All livestock exhibits will be accepted.
10 a.m. – Livestock exhibitor packets and passes can be picked up in the Show Barn.
Noon – Kiddie Pedal Tractor Pull at the track for children ages 3-10. Registration starts at 11 a.m. Trophies will be presented to the first-, second- and third-place winners in each age category. The tractor and sled will be provided.
Noon – All livestock entries (beef, sheep, goats and swine) on the grounds.
1-4 p.m. – Car & Truck Show in the infield. It’s open to all makes and models.
1:30 p.m. – Livestock exhibitors meeting in the Show Barn.
2:30-5:30 p.m. – Poultry will be accepted.
3-6 p.m. – Rabbits will be accepted.
3-7 p.m. – Homemaking, photography and fine arts exhibits will be accepted.
5 p.m. — Opening Ceremonies featuring welcomes by local officials and a performance by the Clarke Youth Music Ensemble. The Pre-Teen Miss Clarke County and Junior Miss Clarke County Fair contests and the Miss Clarke County Fair Scholarship Pageant will follow.
6:30 p.m. — Weighing and grading of market hogs.
Monday, Aug. 15
7 a.m. – Weighing and grading of market goats, market lambs and steer.
11 a.m.-7 p.m. – Homemaking, photography and fine arts exhibits will be accepted.
1-8 p.m. – Agriculture and horticulture exhibits will be accepted.
4 p.m. – Gates open to the public.
4 p.m. – Junior Market & Gilt Swine Show.
5–7:30 p.m. – Beef or chicken barbecue dinners for sale.
6 p.m. – Carnival opens. Visitors can ride all night for $30.
7 p.m. – Little Miss Clarke County Fair Contest in the grandstand.
Tuesday, Aug. 16
9 a.m.-noon – Agriculture, horticulture and floral exhibits will be accepted.
9 a.m. – Rabbit and poultry shows.
10 a.m. – Gates open to the public.
10 a.m.- 6 p.m. – Judging for homemaking, fine arts and photography exhibits.
Noon until 6:00 p.m. – Judging for agriculture and horticulture exhibits.
3 p.m. — Open-Breeding Sheep Show in the Show Barn, followed by the Junior Breeding Sheep Show.
5-7:30 p.m. – Beef or chicken barbecue dinners for sale.
5-8 p.m. – Floral exhibits will be accepted.
6 p.m. – All building exhibits, except for the floral exhibit, will open to the public.
6 p.m. – Carnival opens. Visitors can ride all night for $30.
6–7:30 p.m. — Cazhmiere band performs at the stage.
6 p.m. – Junior Sheep Showmanship Show and the Market and Bred and Owned Lamb Show in the Show Barn, followed by the Adult Sheep Showmanship Show.
7 p.m. – Gas & Diesel Dirt Drag at the track.
Wednesday, Aug. 17
Senior Citizen’s Day and Children’s Day
All adults 62 and older and children 15 and under will be admitted for free until 5 p.m.
9 a.m. – Youth Lamb & Goat Olympics followed by Barnyard Fun & Games, both in the Show Barn. Open to children ages 4-13; registration starts at 8:30 am. Those events will be followed by the Free 2Be Me Goat Show and Special Needs Children’s activities in the Show Barn. Open to youth ages 9-19 with special needs.
10 a.m. – Gates and building exhibits open to the public.
10 a.m. – Judging for floral exhibits begins.
12:30 p.m. – Junior Beef Showmanship Show in the Show Barn, followed by a half-hour break and then the Junior & Open Breeding Beef Show.
1 p.m. – Berryville Baptist Rascals puppet show in the grandstand.
2-6 p.m. – Reduced rates for carnival rides.
2-8 p.m. — SAWJAC Shows, starting every two hours, on the hour.
4:30 p.m. – Pretty Animal Contest in the Show Barn. Open to 4-H/FFA exhibitors.
5-7:30 p.m. – Beef or chicken barbecue dinners for sale.
6 p.m. – Ride all night for $30 at the carnival.
6 p.m. – Junior Market Beef Show, followed by the Adult Beef Showmanship Show.
6:30 p.m. – Lawn and Garden Tractor Pull.
Thursday, Aug. 18
Veteran’s Day
All active and past military veterans will be admitted for free all day
9 a.m. – Dairy shows in the Show Barn.
9:30 a.m. – Sheep & Goat Olympics at the infield. Open to Clarke 4-H/FFA members.
10 a.m. – Gates and building exhibits open to the public.
2-8 p.m. — SAWJAC Shows, starting every two hours, on the hour.
3 p.m. – Veteran Appreciation Event in the grandstand.
3 p.m. – Open Commercial Breeding Doe Show in the Show Barn, followed by the Junior Breeding Doe Show.
5-7:30 p.m. – Beef or chicken barbecue dinners for sale.
6 p.m. – Carnival rides open.
6 p.m. – Junior Goat Showmanship Show and the Market and Bred and Owned Goat Show in the Show Barn, followed by the Adult Showmanship Show.
6:30 p.m. — Figure 8 & Demolition Derby, followed by the Auto Demolition Derby.
Friday, Aug. 19
10 a.m. – 4-H Horse Show in the horse ring.
10 a.m. – Gates and building exhibits open to the public.
10 a.m. – Junior Exhibitor Party.
10 a.m.-6 p.m. – Premium money may be picked up in the Premium Office.
1 p.m. – Livestock Skillathon in the Show Barn.
2-8 p.m. — SAWJAC Shows, starting every two hours, on the hour.
5-7:30 p.m. – Beef or chicken barbecue dinners for sale.
6:00 p.m. – Sale of 4-H and FFA Livestock in the Show Barn.
8 p.m. – Professional Bull Riding and Rodeo at the track.
Saturday, Aug. 20
8 a.m. – Clarke County Ruritan Horse Show in the Horse Ring.
10 a.m. – Gates and building exhibits open to the public.
10 a.m.-6 p.m. – Premium money may be picked up in the Premium Office.
1 p.m. — CALF’s First Annual Cornhole Tournament in front of the grandstand.
2-6 p.m. – Reduced rates for carnival rides.
4:30 -7 p.m. – Beef or chicken barbecue dinners for sale.
5 p.m. — All breeding livestock to be released.
6 p.m. – Carnival rides return to regular prices.
6 p.m. – Dragon Motorsports Truck & Tractor Pull.
Denotes new events this year.
For more information about fair events, entry forms for activities, admission prices and fees to participate in activities, etc., go online to www.clarkecountyfair.org.
