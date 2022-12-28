Clarke County High School students make donation

The Environmental Club at Clarke County High School raised a little more than $2,000 during a Pop-Up Thrift Store at the school on Dec. 10. Of that amount, $1,300 was donated to FISH of Clarke County along with food and clothing, according to club sponsor Stephanie McLain. Above (at center), club President Delaney Collins presents the check to Anne Cushman, vice president and pantry director for FISH. Also pictured (left to right) are club members Bryson Hetzel, Marissa Feagans, James Casey, Sydney Kelble, Sabrina Kelble (back), Harrison Casey (back) and Aden Rounds. McLain mentioned that Philip Harper’s Latin classes at CCHS, as well as Boyce Elementary School, also donated food to FISH.